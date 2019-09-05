Drivers will encounter delays on Gibbins Road for the next two weeks because of a construction project.

Traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic on Gibbins Road between Banks Road and Deuchars Drive, and on Deuchars Drive at the Gibbons Road intersection.

To access Banks Road, use either Wilson Avenue or Cliffs Road.

Flaggers and crews will be on-site from 7:30 am to 5 pm for the life of the project.

Only local traffic is permitted on Banks Road during construction.