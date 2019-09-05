North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have found two horse saddles, seemingly abandoned in a parking lot in downtown Duncan.

At about 7:45 this morning (Thursday) police received a report of a suspicious man walking down Jubilee Street with two saddles over his shoulder, he was pushing a bicycle.

The suspect carrying the saddles is described as between 18 and 20 years old, standing 6 feet tall with a slim build, a blue hooded jacket, dark pants, and a mountain bike with a red back wheel.

If you are missing two saddles or have any information about who these saddles belong to, you are asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and provide a detailed description of the saddles.

You can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.