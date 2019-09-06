A 34-year-old Duncan man has been charged with failing to comply with a recognizance, obstructing a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance.

There was a significant police presence in the area of Ypres Street and Trunk Road at about 2 pm yesterday afternoon.

A police officer saw a man that was known to police that was not abiding by the conditions of his court order and when he was told that he was under arrest, the man fled, jumping a number of fences.

Officers set up on all the roads leading in and out of the area and the man was taken into custody 15 minutes later.