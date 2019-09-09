If you’ve received a ticket from a North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officer, it may not be a bad thing.

The local RCMP launched a positive ticketing campaign on July 2nd and since it began, more than one hundred and 20 tickets have been issued, rewarding people for doing the right thing.

Constable Amron Christensen says this initiative in breaking down the stigma that goes with getting a ticket from the RCMP.

The campaign ends Tuesday and the RCMP partnered with the Municipality of North Cowichan, Dairy Queen and The Big Scoop.

Those people who received positive tickets also received a coupon for a free treat.

Christensen says a special thank you goes to Cowichan Community Policing and Crime Prevention in Duncan.