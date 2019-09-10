Atlantic Canada continues to recover following Dorian

Harrowed Halifax will host a visit Tuesday by two federal cabinet ministers who want to survey recovery efforts from Saturday night’s damaging hit by post-tropical storm Dorian.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will look things over with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan. With help from power crews from Quebec, Ontario, Florida and Maine, utility companies in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. are working around the clock to restore power to the some 125-thousand homes and businesses still off the grid as of early Tuesday morning.

British government suspends Parliament amid Brexit crisis

The British government has formally suspended Parliament, sending lawmakers home for five weeks amid a Brexit crisis.

The legislature was officially prorogued with a formal ceremony in the House of Lords after midnight local time. Lawmakers will return about two weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31st.

Desperate need for commercial salmon fishermen on B.C. coast

First Nation and union leaders say there’s a desperate need for relief for commercial salmon fishermen on British Columbia’s coast.

They’re sounding an alarm about an unfolding disaster in the industry, saying it’s led to widespread closures and economic hardship as runs have plummeted regardless of salmon species.

Canadian-born Alex Trebek returns to host “Jeopardy!”

Canadian-born quiz-show host Alex Trebek has returned to “Jeopardy!”

Episodes of a new season of the TV game show began airing Monday night, with Trebek in his usual spot after undergoing chemotherapy treatment for stage-four pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old Trebek opened the show by saying, “Jeopardy begins its 36th season on the air — and I am happy to report i’m still here.” He says he has completed chemo and is on the mend.