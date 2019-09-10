B.C. Ferries is adding beer and wine to the menu of the Pacific Buffet on sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

This will be done on a trial basis beginning in late October — and will only be offered on one route.

Ingrid Astrid of BC Ferries says precautions are being taken to make sure no drivers become impaired.

Customers will only be able to order one drink on each sailing and alcohol will only be served to people 19 years and older.

Executive Director of Catering and Terminal Operations, Melania Lucia, says they are looking for ways to enhance the customer experience.

B.C. Ferries says the alcohol sales trial will last for one year.