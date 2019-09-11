Vancouver Island University launches a new speaker series tonight.

Dr. Philip Oxhorn, the Dean of International Education at VIU will give a presentation on Understanding Democracy Today: The Challenge of Citizenship.

Part of the discussion centers around how and why citizenship is critical to democracy and civil society?

This new speakers series is a new forum designed to provoke intelligent, engaging and meaningful dialogue about social challenges, opportunities and the community around us while advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The presentation is at the Malaspina Theatre, in Building 310 starting at 7 pm.