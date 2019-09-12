North Cowichan Receives more than a Million Dollars in Funding
Cowichan Sportsplex. Supplied by Google Maps.
The Municipality of North Cowichan has received $1,067,684 dollars in grant money to build a new field house at the Cowichan Sportsplex.
The new field house will add fully accessible public washrooms and change rooms, a multi-purpose community meeting, and event space, and a much-improved facility administration area.
Construction on this new field house will start in mid-2020.
Rowing Canada is establishing a national training centre at Quamichan Lake and the Cowichan Sportsplex following the 2020 Toyko Olympics.
The Chesterfield Sports Society raised an additional $388,316 dollars for this project.