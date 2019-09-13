Coffee with a Cop is back today, as True Grain Bakery in Cowichan Bay serves as the venue, starting at 10 this morning.

This is a popular program and the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have heard a lot of positive feedback about this unique opportunity.

Constable Amron Christensen says this is a unique opportunity for police officers and members of the public to meet in a non-emergency situation.

“This is an opportunity for members of the general public to come to a comfortable environment and just sit down and have a conversation with their local police officers,” said Christensen. “They can talk about anything, from asking questions, bringing concerns, or just getting to know our officers for the people they are.”

Christensen said this one-hour event is a win-win.

“We get a lot of positive feedback from the public relating to the coffee with a cop program,” said Christensen. “We wish we could do it more, we try to do it as frequently as we can because, not only is it beneficial for the public to get to know us, but it’s beneficial for us to get to know the public and some of the concerns out there right now.”

True Grain Bakery is hosting the event from 10 to 11 am this morning.