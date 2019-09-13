Two key pieces of the BC Forest Discovery Centre chainsaw exhibit have been stolen and RCMP believes they may be taken out of the area and pawned off.

Reports came in about this stolen property on Tuesday and Constable Amron Christensen with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said these chainsaws are hard to replace.

“The chainsaws that were stolen really have no value to anyone, except a collector like the BC Forest Discovery Centre,” said Christensen. “It’s unlikely that the centre can find replacements for these chainsaws.”

Christensen said, “The community has been very supportive, looking out for these chainsaws for the BC Forest Discovery Centre, but we’re hoping we can extend the message further than that.”

She said these are very rare chainsaws.

“These chainsaws are both a very rare part of their extensive and popular chainsaw exhibit and they’ve been collected over the years.”

If you have any information about these chainsaws, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-222-8477.