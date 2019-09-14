Photograph of student wearing cap and gown by Andre Hunter

Cowichan Secondary is moving to join other high schools around the Province in phasing out the traditional banquet and prom-dance after the graduation ceremony.

A problem with alcohol and drugs being used at these events is the primary reason for the transition.

School District 79 Superintendent Robyn Gray says this won’t affect the traditional Cap and Gown ceremony for grads.

Gray says parents or community groups can organize a celebration banquet and dance for the graduating students — but it will no longer be done by Cowichan Secondary School.