It’s a trip University of Victoria students will remember forever, for all the wrong reasons.

At about 10 am Friday night, a bus carrying 48 students to the Marine Sciences Centre in Bamfield rolled over near the 36-kilometre marker near the Carmanah Junction.

The rollover happened on a gravel road and three people were airlifted to Victoria General Hospital, two were in critical condition and one was in serious condition.

The remaining victims were sent to a reception centre at Echo Centre, which was set up by staff at the City of Port Alberni.