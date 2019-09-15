The Lake Cowichan RCMP are looking for public assistance, as they investigate a number of arsons in the community.

On the night in question, August 22, RCMP received a number of reports connected to three fires, believed to be deliberately set in the area of Skutz Falls and May Road.

A white man, riding a BMX-style bike was seen in the area at the time of one of the incidents and may have more information.

RCMP want help in identifying this man.

He’s described as skinny, with dark hair, black pants, wearing a fedora-style hat and he’s believed to have facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-749-6668.

The fires were put out quickly by fast thinking bystanders in the area.