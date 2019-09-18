NDP logo courtesy of the New Democratic Party of Canada

The campaign offices of two federal election candidates in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding have been struck by vandals.

Jules Sherred, campaign manager for New Democrat Alistair McGregor, says they found feces smeared on one of the doors of their campaign office in Duncan.

She says in another incident a campaign worker was forced to stop someone from attempting to steal a sandwich board sign in front of the officer.

Sherred says such incidents are uncommon but not unexpected as there has been an increase in hate messages recently.

Liberal Blair Herbert’s campaign office suffered damage to a large sign outside the office on the weekend.

There are no reports of vandalism at the other two candidates offices, Lydia Hwitsum of the Green Party and Alana Delong of the Conservatives.