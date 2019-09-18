The recent heavy rain has increased the water level of Lake Cowichan enough to bring to an end the pumping operation that began in late August to maintain the level of the Cowichan River

Catalyst Crofton Environmental Manager Brian Houle says the pumps were to be turned off late Wednesday afternoon.

Houle says pumps are no longer needed to keep the river flowing at the minimum rate necessary for community and industrial use.

However, he says the lake level continues to be lower than is normal for mid-September and much more rainfall is needed to alleviate this year’s water crisis.