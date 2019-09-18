No one was injured following a chlorine leak at a local water filtration plant recently.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue was called in to contain the leak yesterday, they shut off the valve and slowed the flow of chlorine.

Crews used Hazmat suits to shut it down and it took three hours to contain the leak.

During the incident, trails around the water filtration plant were closed, due to safety reasons, and the worksite was evacuated.

Trails are now open.