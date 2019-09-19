The Municipality of North Cowichan is inviting the public to the Cowichan Sportsplex this afternoon for a celebration.

The federal government and the province are providing $1,067,684 dollars in funding to the municipality for a new field house, along with $388,316 dollars raised locally by the Chesterfield Sports Society.

The new facility will include fully accessible washrooms and change rooms, a multi-purpose community meeting and event space, and an improved facility administration area.

The celebration starts at three this afternoon at the Cowichan Sportsplex.