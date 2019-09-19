Construction between laneway behind Chemainus Public Library and Willow Street.

Drivers in Chemainus will have to deal with a nine-day construction project starting today.

Cypress Street, between Willow Street and the laneway behind the Chemainus Public Library, will be closed, as BC Hydro crews and civil services will be working in the area.

The laneway behind the library will remain open to all traffic.

Call 250-665-5087 if you have any concerns about this construction project.