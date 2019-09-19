CVRD Earns Prestigious Award
CVRD wins planning award. Supplied by CVRD.
The Cowichan Valley Regional District has won the 2019 award for planning excellence from the Canadian Institute of Planners.
The Cowichan Bay Village Vitalization Strategy won in the Rural/Small Town Planning category and CVRD Board Chair Ian Morrison says, “this is an incredible acknowledgment of the leading-edge work being done by our staff and consultants.”
The jury was most impressed with how the strategy used tactical urbanism techniques for a smaller community project.
The intensive engagement process included the support from a number of different stakeholders including the businesses in Cowichan Bay.