The Cowichan Valley Regional District has won the 2019 award for planning excellence from the Canadian Institute of Planners.

The Cowichan Bay Village Vitalization Strategy won in the Rural/Small Town Planning category and CVRD Board Chair Ian Morrison says, “this is an incredible acknowledgment of the leading-edge work being done by our staff and consultants.”

The jury was most impressed with how the strategy used tactical urbanism techniques for a smaller community project.

The intensive engagement process included the support from a number of different stakeholders including the businesses in Cowichan Bay.