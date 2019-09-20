Trudeau apologizes for blackface photos and video at Saskatoon town hall

The Liberal Party is still in full damage control as fallout continues from the surfaced photos and video of leader Justin Trudeau in blackface. Trudeau headed to a town hall in Saskatoon last night after facing the media in Winnipeg. He told supporters there was no excusing what he did and he’s sorry he did it. Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told Canadians not to accept the apology, claiming it is based on a lie. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it shows a pattern of mocking people who are struggling by the liberals.

Canadian health officials investigating 3 more cases possible vaping related illnesses

There are more reports of potential vaping related illnesses across Canada. Health officials in B.C. and Ontario are investigating four total cases. Three of them are in Ontario with one considered probable, which landed a southern Ontario teen on life support, he did recover. The other possible instance is in B.C. The U.S. is up to 530 cases and eight deaths.

Global movement sees students walk out of class to influence action on climate change

Students plan on walking out all over the world today and some school boards in Canada are not only allowing it but encouraging it. The global movement is meant to be a demonstration to get governments and corporations to act against climate change. The walkout comes a week before the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

Canada and U.S. have seen a 3 billion drop in bird population over last half-century

This story may be for the birds, but it’s certainly not trivial. According to data published in the journal Science, Canada and the U.S. have lost 3 billion birds since 1970. According to the study, some of the most common types are heading towards extinction. Agricultural infestation by humans, climate change and cats are to blame.