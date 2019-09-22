Head lice is a reality in BC. Photo by Karina Carvalho on Unsplash

There are cases of head lice in BC.

Head lice is always a concern for parents and Island Health has some tips for removing these insects should you find them.

It’s a good idea to use a comb with fine teeth and slanted tips and you should check for head lice regularly, once a week, after shampooing if your children’s friends have head lice, if a family member has lice, or when someone is scratching their heads more than usual.

While lice don’t carry any diseases and don’t pose a health risk, they do bite and won’t leave on their own.

They live up to 30 days and lay five to ten eggs a day.