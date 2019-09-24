Cowichan Tribes in Duncan has voted to approve the use of its own land code.

Chief William Seymour says more than four-hundred-and 60 members of Cowichan Tribes voted in favor of implementing land code. The vote against was about one-hundred-and-40.

Cowichan Tribes will no longer require the approval of the Indian Affairs Department to make decisions about land use.

Chief Seymour calls it a relief to know they can finally speed up projects planned for their own land.

Land code was agreed to between First Nations and Ottawa more than two decades ago. It recognizes that First Nations have the right to make decisions about development and resources within their own territories.