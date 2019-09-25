BC Transit is looking at increasing capacity on the Cowichan Valley Commuter bus route between Duncan and Victoria.

Transit Planning Manager James Wadsworth says the service is popular with commuters and adding another bus each day is being discussed by the Cowichan Valley Regional District and BC Transit.

Wadsworth says from three-hundred to three-hundred-and-50 people are currently taking the bus to Victoria each day.

Adding an additional bus would increase capacity by 30 to 35 riders daily.

Wadsworth also says they are looking at increasing capacity at the park and ride lots on the Cowichan Valley Commuter route.