The Better Business Bureau has announced the 2019 Torch Award Finalists and two Cowichan Valley businesses are in the mix.

In total, there were 150 business nominations and 48 made the cut, including Liquid Stone Studios out of Ladysmith and The Super Plumber out of Shawnigan Lake.

Liquid Stone Studios is up for a Masonry and Stonework award, while The Super Plumber is up for a Plumbing Services award.

Award winners will be announced November 8 at the Union of BC gala event.