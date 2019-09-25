Melissa Tooshley, one of the co-accused in the animal abuse case involving Teddy the dog will be in Duncan court for sentencing in November.

Tooshley pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessities to Teddy on March 13th and she will be back in court for sentencing on November 21st at 2 pm.

The sentencing date for co-accused, Anderson Joe hasn’t been set.

On February 16th of last year, SPCA Special Constable Matt Affleck found the dog starving, on a lead that was three to six inches long, neck lacerations that were two centimetres in the back and five centimetres on the front of his neck.

His head was two to three times the normal size.

This has been referred to as a precedent-setting case and, to that end, North Cowichan, Duncan, and Lake Cowichan councils have all adopted amendments to their animal control bylaws.