A teenager was arrested at gunpoint yesterday afternoon near a Nanaimo school.

RCMP responded to reports of a person carrying a weapon and Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP explains what happened.

“A youth was arrested near a school in the north end of Nanaimo, there were reports that he was in possession of a handgun and a number of members responded,” said O’Brien. “Local schools were placed in ‘hold and secure,’ which means students were kept in the school.”

O’Brien continued, “We located the youth on the school grounds on a field.”

He said an imitation weapon was seized by police during the arrest.

No further details are being released at this time.