More announcements expected from party leaders Friday

Candidates are split between Quebec and B.C. on day 17 of the federal election campaign. Liberal and Green leaders Justin Trudeau and Elizabeth May are both in Montreal. Trudeau is expected to make an announcement, while May will attend a rally. Conservative and NDP leaders Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh are in the west. Singh is expected to make a coastal protection announcement. Scheer plans a noon announcement of his own. All except Scheer will be participating in local climate change marches planned across the world.

Second global climate change protest to take place

Protesters will hit the streets again to wrap up a week of environmental demonstrations across the world. Students and others also walked out last Friday. The two demonstrations were meant to coincide with the UN Emergency Climate Summit earlier this week in New York.

Interview of man responsible for Yonge Street van attack released

It was a day of retribution, that’s how the man who drove a van down Yonge Street in Toronto, killing 10 people, described it. A newly released police interview from the April 2018 incident shows the conversation officers had with Alek Minassian hours after the rampage. Minassian blamed his actions on women not being attracted to him. Sixteen others were injured in the attack.

RCMP in B.C. to release information on Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod murder case

It’s been over seven weeks since two teens suspected of murders in B.C. were found dead in northern Manitoba, now the public might get some closure. The RCMP will release information from its investigation into Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod. The teens are suspected of killing three people in Northern B.C. that sparked a nationwide manhunt over the summer.