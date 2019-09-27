Catalyst Paper Excellence has laid off seventy workers at the Crofton mill for at least two weeks.

The strike between the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and Western Forest Products is approaching the three-month mark and that has contributed to a wood chip shortage.

A downturn in the newspaper industry and the trade war with China are also contributing factors.

These layoffs are expected to have a trickle-down effect on area businesses.