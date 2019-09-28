Federal NDP leader and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor outside the MP's campaign office. Supplied by Alistair MacGregor for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford Facebook page.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made a brief campaign stop in Duncan Friday.

Singh made a short speech, saying an NDP government would offer relief to Cowichan Valley residents facing hard times — particularly those looking for affordable housing.

“We’re going to invest in building half a million new homes across Canada,” said Singh. “That’s going to help people here in the Cowichan Valley and here on Vancouver Island.”

Singh said people in immediate need would be helped by an NDP promise of a $5,000 dollar rental subsidy.

Singh’s campaign bus was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic volunteers working on NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor’s campaign.

MacGregor is the incumbent in the riding. He’s being challenged by Alana Delong of the Conservative Party, Blair Herbert of the Liberals, Lydia Hwitsum of the Greens and Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party.