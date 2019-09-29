Effective October 15, more than one hundred riders will be affected by a decision to eliminate four school bus stops in the Cowichan Valley School District.

The School District 79 board is blaming increased enrollment for the cancellations.

The decision affects 91 riders at Cowichan Secondary School and 13 at Bench Elementary School.

The Cairnsmore transit stop, Cowichan Lake Road at Avondale Place, and Sherman Road at Truesdale Road along the Cowichan Secondary route are being scrapped.

The Bench Elementary bus will no longer stop at McGill Road and Willow Glen.

Any Quamichan students who catch the bus at these four stops will be picked up.

Parents of the affected children are receiving notification through email.