October is here and it’s time to make sure you have the proper tires on your vehicle.

As of October 1st, vehicles on most provincial highways require tires that are either marked with a mountain and snowflake symbol or have the letters M and S on the side.

The letters M and S stand for mud and snow.

While they provide better traction than summer tires, for best traction it’s recommended you choose tires with the mountain and snowflake symbol.

Your tires also need a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimeters.

Drivers without the proper winter tires in good condition on designated B.C. highways can receive a fine of 109 dollars.

Drivers are encouraged to choose tires that are best for the region and conditions in which they regularly drive.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena says “conditions can change quickly on B.C. highways and they want everyone to drive safely and get home to their families this winter.”

While winter tires are not mandatory province-wide, they are required on a majority of B.C. highways.