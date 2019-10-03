They’ve been breaching and feeding and the humpbacks off of Port Alice have been putting on a great show for locals and tourists alike.

A family of five humpbacks has been seen repeatedly in the waters off the coast of the tiny northern Vancouver Island community and one of the whales is a calf.

A long-time resident and her daughter thought these mammals deserved names and they have named two of the whales Poseidon and Terry, after the Canadian marathoner Terry Fox.

The reason for the name Terry was because one of the whales had a visible injury on its tail.