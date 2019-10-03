A trip on a BC Ferries vessel will cost more starting next year.

The BC Ferries Commissioner announced an increased fare cap on all routes throughout the province.

That means fares will see an increase of up to 2.3 starting next year until March 31 of 2024.

The commissioner’s office said the decision for the updated ferry cap came after feedback was received from BC Ferries, the provincial government, and the public.

The new BC Ferries fare cap will be introduced in April of 2020.