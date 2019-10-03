It’s going to be a big night at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre theatre.

North Cowichan council is going to make a decision on the proposed expansion of the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit and the rezoning of the property into one development zone.

This is a wildly contentious issue, as people who live in the area have complained about noise since the track began operations back in 2016.

Several hundred people were at the public hearing on Tuesday and council opted for a continuation of the public hearing, set for tonight at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, starting at 6 pm.

If third reading of this rezoning application is defeated, the VIMC can review and change its plan and re-apply.

If it’s approved, the VIMC has a number of projects it needs to complete.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring said VIMC would have to build a water tower, registering specific hours of operation, limit operations on long weekends, and giving the municipality land for trails and recreation.