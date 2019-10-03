The Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding has a sixth candidate, as Robin Morton Stanbridge is running for the Christian Heritage Party.

Stanbridge has a variety of diverse experience, as he’s worked for the National Research Council, he’s worked with Indigenous leaders, he’s conducted design work on a hospital, and he’s even worked in nuclear security and counterterrorism.

He ran unsuccessfully in the Colwood mayoral race back in 2014.

One thing that’s important to him is finding alternatives to the termination of life through euthanasia and abortion.

Incumbent NDP MP Alistair MacGregor, Conservative representative Alana DeLong, Blair Herbert of the Liberals, the Green’s Lydia Hwitsum, and Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party of Canada.