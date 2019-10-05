The curtailments at the Crofton mill will end on October 15.

The seventy workers affected by these curtailments will return to work despite the labour dispute between Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers 1-1937 failing to make any progress.

This labour dispute has impacted the supply of wood chips at the local mill and without the cheap products from Western, Catalyst has had to find more expensive alternatives.

The Unifor Local 1132 President Travis Gregson has said that these curtailments involved workers responsible for two machines.

The American trade war with China and the downturn in the newspaper industry are the other major contributors to curtailments throughout BC.