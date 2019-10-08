The Cowichan Valley Regional District is looking for public input for its 2020 budget.

For the next two months, residents of the CVRD are invited to provide feedback on the district’s draft budget.

It will be presented to the CVRD Corporate Services Committee on October 9th, and available to access on the CVRD website.

There will be four open houses where staff and board members will be available to answer questions on next year’s draft budget.

Cowichan Valley Regional District Chair Ian Morrison says people have an opportunity to learn more about the services provided, and the often challenging considerations that go into funding these services.

He says It’s important to involve taxpayers, and for board members and staff to hear the thoughts of CVRD residents as early as possible.