A candidates forum is coming to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre tonight, starting with a meet and greet at 6:30 pm.

Incumbent Cowichan-Malahat-Langford NDP MP Alistair MacGregor will be joined by Liberal candidate Blair Herbert, Conservative representative Alana DeLong, and Lydia Hwitsum of the Greens.

In order to participate in this forum, a party needs at least ten percent in the polls on Vancouver Island, meaning Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party of Canada and Robin Morton Stanbridge from the Christian Heritage Party are not participating.

It’s too late to email advanced questions, but question forms are available tonight and people can ask questions live at the event.

Each candidate has one minute to respond to questions and a three-minute pitch at the end.

The candidate forum starts at 7.