City of Duncan logo. Supplied by City of Duncan - Local Government Facebook page.

The City of Duncan 2019 award nomination window has been extended until October 25.

People are asked to nominate someone who has made a major community contribution and there are three awards up for grabs.

The Perpetual Arts Trophy recognizes individuals who have shown excellence in the performing visual, or literal arts and the Cowichan Valley Arts Council will review the nominations.

The Perpetual Trophy for Excellence and Sportsmanship recognizes an individual or an organization that has made a significant contribution to sports or sportsmanship.

The final award, the scroll of honour recognizes individuals who have served the Cowichan Valley for at least 15 years.

The awards ceremony is set for December 2nd and nomination forms are available online or at City Hall.