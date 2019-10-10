“Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practise Your Escape.”

That’s the theme of Fire Prevention Week and it’s aimed at recognizing regular, but heroic efforts people take to keep themselves, their families, and loved ones safe from fire.

According to the Office of the Fire Commissioner, 97 people have died over the last five years as a result of structure fires and more than 40 percent (43%) of those fatalities were a direct result of smoke alarms that weren’t working properly.

It’s important to know what to do during a fire and that’s why planning and practicing what to do in these emergency situations is key to escape quickly and safely.

An alarming statistic states that newer homes may allow as little as two minutes to escape a building after the smoke alarm sounds.

Fire Prevention Week ends October 12.