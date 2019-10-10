A road rage incident in the 25-hundred block of Herd Road has sent a man in his 80’s to hospital and the RCMP are looking for help from the public.

The elderly man was driving a red Nissan Leaf when there was an altercation with a man driving a grey Dodge truck.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Corporal Cari Lougheed said police know some of the details of the attacker’s vehicle.

“All we know is that the aggressor was driving what’s believed to be a third-generation Dodge Ram extended cab short box, silver in colour, white canopy with tinted glass (tinted glass in the rear), dark or darker after-market rims, and the rear bumper had a black accent along the length of it,” said Lougheed.

The elderly man is in stable condition and Lougheed explained what the RCMP knows at this point.

“There was an altercation in which the driver of the Dodge Ram smashed out windows and assaulted the driver of the red car,” said Lougheed. “We’re just looking for anyone who may have seen it or has dashcam (footage) to help us out in identifying the aggressor.”

If you have information about what happened, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522, citing file number 2019-18034.