The 2019 federal election is ten days away and both BC Transit and the Cowichan Valley Regional District are offering free bus service on election day.

If you plan on using one of the advanced voting opportunities, the bus service won’t be free and will cost the regular amount.

Advanced polls are open from 9 am to 9 pm while polls on election day are open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Advanced polling station locations are available on your voter registration card or here.

The free trips on election day don’t apply to the route 44 Victoria/Duncan commuter, the route 66 Duncan commuter, or the route 99 Shawnigan Lake commuter.