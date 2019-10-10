First Price Cut for Cannabis Since Legalization
Cannabis in a bag. Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com
The cost of a gram of cannabis is down significantly.
Statistics Canada said the overall average cost of cannabis is down 6.4 percent in the third quarter and the average price is a little more than $7.37/gram.
That’s fifty cents cheaper than it was the previous quarter.
The average legal cannabis price fell to $10.23/gram, down 3.9 percent from the second quarter, when it was $10.65/gram.
This is the first legal price cut since pot was legalized last October.
The average illegal price of pot slipped to $5.59/gram in the third quarter, down 5.9 percent from the second quarter, when it was $5.94/gram.