The cost of a gram of cannabis is down significantly.

Statistics Canada said the overall average cost of cannabis is down 6.4 percent in the third quarter and the average price is a little more than $7.37/gram.

That’s fifty cents cheaper than it was the previous quarter.

The average legal cannabis price fell to $10.23/gram, down 3.9 percent from the second quarter, when it was $10.65/gram.

This is the first legal price cut since pot was legalized last October.

The average illegal price of pot slipped to $5.59/gram in the third quarter, down 5.9 percent from the second quarter, when it was $5.94/gram.