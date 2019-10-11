Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are the advanced voting dates ahead of general election day on October 21.



In the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding, incumbent NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor, Conservative Alana DeLong, Liberal Blair Herbert, Lydia Hwitsum of the Green’s, Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party of Canada, and Robin Morton Stanbridge of the Christian Heritage Party are all running.



The advanced polling stations are open from 9 am until 9 pm on those for days, including tonight and to find out where you can go to cast your ballot, check out the voter information card that was mailed out.

If you didn’t get one of these cards or your information is wrong, you have a few options, but you need to register or update your information before October 15.

You can use the online registration service, contact a local Elections Canada office, or call 1-800-463-6868.

A link to all of the information you need is available here

Federal elections are different from provincial elections because, in a federal election, you must vote at your assigned polling station.