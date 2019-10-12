Sonia Furstenau in the BC Legislature. Supplied by the Legislative Assembly of BC.

Andrew Weaver recently announced his resignation as the leader of the BC Green Party, begging the question, who will replace him as the party leader.

Weaver, Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau and MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen make up the Green contingent in the legislature.

Furstenau, who serves on the Legislative Assembly Management Committee, said she’s unsure whether she will pursue the leadership of the Greens and is focusing on the task at hand in this sitting.

“It’s obviously something that I’m thinking about and will be talking about with my family, but, at the moment, we are beginning a very busy fall session and the focus right now is on the work that’s right in front of us,” said Furstenau.

Furstenau said there is a lot of work to do before the race to replace Weaver really gets going.

“The process is actually in the party’s hands right now, they have to determine what the parameters of a leadership race will be and the timing and what the rules of that race will be, so that work has to be done before any other steps can be taken,” said Furstenau.

She added, “In the meantime, the three of us continue to operate here in the legislature as three, hard-working MLA’s who are focused on getting good policy and good legislation brought forward.”

Weaver cited a medical condition known as “labyrinthitis,” an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo, nausea, the ringing of the ears, and hearing loss as the main reason for his resignation.

The next Green leadership is expected next spring.