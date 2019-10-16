Multi-province sex trafficking ring taken down

Over 300 charges have been laid and 31 people arrested after police took down a multi-province human trafficking ring. The yearlong investigation dubbed, Project Convalesce, was started when two Quebec women contacted police while trying to escape their pimp in Ontario. As police looked into the incident they found the pimp, Jonathan Nyangwila was the kingpin of a much bigger criminal network.

Hundreds charged across 12 countries in child porn ring

One of the largest child porn networks to date has been taken offline. The U.S., U.K. and Korean officials have charged over 330 people involved, including Canadians. According to the U.S. Justice Department, the website had over a quarter million unique videos. The arrests span over one dozen countries and 23 under-aged victims were rescued thanks to the investigation.

Fish products being mislabelled in Canadian cities

Almost have of all fish products tested across Canada are mislabelled. Oceana Canada took over 470 samples from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Halifax, Vancouver and Victoria. The study found farmed fish advertised as wild, cheaper species substituted for more expensive ones and fish banned in countries because of health risks mislabelled as another species.

One year anniversary of legalized cannabis in Canada

Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of recreational marijuana use being legalized in Canada. Alberta took advantage quickly, opening twelve stores on the day of legalization. One opened in B.C. while Ontario didn’t open any day one. The honeymoon ended pretty quickly though as distributors struggled to keep stock and meet demand.

Marijuana industry is spiking house sales and prices across country

The Marijuana industry is driving up house prices and causing shortages in some regions across the country. According to a report from RE/MAX, employees of cannabis operations are having a tough time finding homes in their areas. Some parts of Canada saw home sales rise by 27 per cent with average prices going up over 10 per cent.

Loblaw’s collected too much information in exchange for gift cards says Canada’s Privacy Commissioner

Loblaw’s could be in hot water again for trying to make up for their alleged bread price-fixing scandal. Canada’s privacy commissioner said the company collected too much personal information from people who got gift cards from Loblaw’s to make up for the alleged price fixing. The company failed to tell people information like driver’s license numbers, birthdays and digital photos could be stored.

Biggest climate activist to join Edmonton protest this week

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Canada this week. She will be joining hundreds of people in at noon in Edmonton this Friday for a protest. She made headlines a few weeks ago during a UN climate meeting when she put world leaders on blast for not doing enough to combat climate change.