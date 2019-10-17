The man who stabbed a woman in Bowzer has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, but will only serve 26 months thanks to time served.

A 24-year-old man was unprovoked when he stabbed a woman 12 times, causing her potentially life-threatening injuries.

The man reportedly showed up at the victim’s house, “extremely drunk,” and after she rejected his advances, she drove him home.

He began stabbing her while she was driving and ran after her into a grocery store parking lot.

The man has been credited with time served for attacking an acquaintance in November of 2017.

He was also issued a 10-year firearms ban.