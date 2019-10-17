North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP continues its investigation into the cause of an early morning fire on Tribes land.

The RCMP said that the fire is not considered suspicious.

A total of eight people are now homeless and Cowichan Tribes is providing assistance.

Early October 14, firefighters from the South End and Maple Bay fire halls were called to a blaze that involved three residences in the 2800 block of Statlou Crescent.

A neighbour and an occupant of one of the homes woke up all the residents and helped them escape without any injuries.