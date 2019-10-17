The Cowichan Valley Regional District now has two new policies for considering cannabis-related business applications.

The Cannabis Retail Store Policy and Cannabis Production Land Use Application policy have been approved by the CVRD Board.

Board Chair Ian Morrison said the policies will provide clarity for companies that want to produce or sell cannabis in the Cowichan Valley. He said the regional district is looking forward to working with applicants to meet community needs and take advantage of this new business opportunity.

The CVRD Board will consider zoning bylaw amendments to permit the sale of cannabis in areas zoned for ‘retail’ use.

The Cannabis Retail Store Policy stipulates that a cannabis store must be at least 300 metres from schools, parks, community centres, and other cannabis retail stores, and prohibits retail cannabis sales in residential buildings and areas.