Trudeau denies Conservative claims he will decriminalize hard drugs if reelected

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says the Liberals will decriminalize hard drugs if re-elected. During a stop today in Toronto, he referred to last year’s Liberal Party convention where some members said legalization was the best option for overall harm reduction. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau reiterated the only drug the party planned on legalizing was marijuana while touring Quebec. Green Leader Elizabeth May is in B.C. while NDP Leader Jagmeet Sign continues to spend the day in Ontario.

A potential fourth confirmed vaping-related illness in Canada reported

Another probable vaping related illness has popped up in Canada. The latest is also the first in B.C. Health officials say the victim is a young person who only used nicotine products and has recovered. So far there have been two confirmed cases in New Brunswick and one in Quebec. There have been over 1,300 confirmed cases in the U.S. resulting in 26 deaths. Canadian officials say they “fully expect” more across this country.

Online Canada Post customers may have information compromised

Canada Post is ensuring the public there hasn’t been a cyberattack but admits customer data may have been compromised. The organization is investigating what it calls and external privacy breach. Online accounts may have been accessed by using the same username and password combinations of hacked accounts in 2017.

Five-day ceasefire agreed to by Turkish president

Turkey has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Syria. The country’s president and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence made a deal to suspend the Turkish military offensive for five days. The agreement is meant to allow Kurdish forces to leave the designated safe zone on the Northern border.